Sep 24, 2023
Markets

Japanese rubber rise

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures climbed on Friday on rising oil prices and as investors found comfort in the prospects of top consumer China rolling out further stimulus. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery closed up 0.3 yen, or 0.1%, at 234.6 yen ($1.58) per kg. The benchmark contract dipped 0.1% this week after a fifth consecutive weekly gain. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery rose 140 yuan, or 1%, to finish at 14,255 yuan ($1,952.37) per metric ton.

Expectations of stimulus drove most of the movement on the futures markets this month. After being battered by property crises and negative sentiment, China started pumping in more funds, and this shifted sentiment which drove prices up in September, said Farah Miller, CEO of Helixtap Technologies, an independent rubber-focused data company.

As China’s stock market struggles to recover, regulators have started to probe some hedge funds and brokerages on quantitative trading strategies, sources said.

