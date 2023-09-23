BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Establishment & Regulations: SECP notifies amendments to Non-Banking Finance Cos Rules

Sohail Sarfraz Published September 23, 2023 Updated September 23, 2023 09:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Friday revised regulatory framework for the non-banking finance sector.

The SECP, with the approval of the federal government, has notified amendments to the Non-Banking Finance Companies (Establishment & Regulations) Rules, 2003.

The amendments, which have been introduced after a comprehensive stakeholder consultation process, aim to revitalise growth in the non-banking finance sector and facilitate establishing a contemporary and conducive regulatory framework.

SECP amends NBFC regulations to adapt to new technologies

Ease of doing business has been provided by eliminating redundancies and requirements such as submission of certified copies of the memorandum, articles of association, and certificate of incorporation, providing reasons for selecting the proposed place of business, statistical data, and additional facts in support of the application, etc.

Additionally, directors and chief executive officers are no longer required to submit affidavits with respect to the correctness of information and instead can only submit a declaration to this effect. Moreover, the term “investment company” has been deleted from the rules as the structure no longer exists.

The SECP believes that introducing measures for ease of doing business and streamlining licencing requirements is critical to the long-term sustainability of the NBFC sector in Pakistan.

