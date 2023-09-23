Fatima murder case: Police arrest Pir Fayyaz Shah

KHAIRPUR: Police on Friday ‘arrested’ Pir Fayyaz Shah, co-accused in the murder case of child maid Fatima Phuriro in Ranipur, Khairpur. The 10-year-old Fatima had died in the Haveli of Asad Shah and the video of her tragic death went viral on social media.

According to media reports, Fayyaz Shah was taken into custody when he was going back to his haveli after addressing a press conference.

On Thursday, an anti-terrorism court granted five days of physical remand of accused Asad Shah and co-accused, Imtiaz Meerasi in the murder case of child maid Fatima Phuriro. Earlier, police released four accused including, SHO Ameer Chang, Dr Fatah Memon and Dr Ali Hasan Wasan in the Fatima murder case.