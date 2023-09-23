BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Met issues urban floods warning in upcountry

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: As the fresh weather is likely to produce downpours, the Met Office on Friday issued warning about urban floods in upcountry. The heavy falls may also trigger landslides in hilly region of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Punjab until September 24.

It said that urban floods may hit Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi on September 23. Landslides are feared in Murree, Galliyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad, parts of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on September 23 and 24.

In the next 24 hours: rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Punjab, Pothohar Region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated heavy falls with hailstorm are also likely in northeast Punjab and Potohar Region.

Over the past 24 hours: rain-wind-thundershowers were reported in Islamabad, Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as hot and dry weather gripped other parts of the country.

Maximum rainfall was recorded in Islamabad's Zero Point and Saidpur 49 mm, each, Rawalpindi's Shamsabad 44 mm, Chakwal 22 mm, Chaklala 21 mm, Lahore Airport 19 mm and Sialkot Airport 15 mm.

Turbat 44 sizzled with a maximum temperature of 44 Celsius and Dera Ismail Khan and Lasbella 41 Celsius, each during the day.

“A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. Monsoon currents from Arabian sea are also penetrating in upper and central parts of the country,” the Met said.

