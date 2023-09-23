BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
HC Australia supports Girls’ Cup Karachi cricket

Press Release Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: The Australian High Commission supported a girls' cricket clinic and tournament in Karachi in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Jalal Uddin Cricket Academy (JCA), and Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA).

Australia aims to promote gender equality and empower girls through enabling them to participate in one of Pakistan's favorite sports – cricket. “The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls’ cricket in Pakistan since 2016,” High Commissioner Neil Hawkins said and added “We began with a single annual tournament in Islamabad but then expanded to Lahore and in Karachi.”

“Our countries share a passion for cricket, and a key interest of Australia in Pakistan is to support gender equality so we’re very pleased to support this event,” Hawkins said. “Cricket and other sports can help tear down barriers and stereotypes. Every time these girls hit a boundary or make a catch, they are taking a step towards greater equality.”

The girls attended a four-day coaching clinic in the lead-up to the competition. We are very pleased to have the participation of first-class cricket coaches as well as the players of the visiting Australian over 40s Cricket team, who helped to build confidence, foster team spirit, and encourage the girls," the High Commissioner said.

He thanked the schools – Nasra Public School, Alpha Girls School, Ismail Academy and The Future Academy – for joining the event and paid tribute to the contribution made by JCA, PCB and KCCA.

Leading coach Jalal Uddin, a former national player and now JCA Chairman, congratulated the Australian High Commission on the initiative. “As pioneer in cricket coaching, we always support grassroots cricket development. We hope this initiative with the Australian High Commission for the Girls Cricket Cup will go a long way in developing women's cricket in Pakistan,” Jalal Uddin said.

