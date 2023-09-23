WhatsApp blocks previous number of IG Sindh: Citizens can use new WhatsApp number for complaints

KARACHI: In view of its policies, WhatsApp has blocked the dedicated Cell Number 03008753359 of Inspector General of Police Sindh on which citizens could directly send their complaints, the police said.

However, the Sindh police have come up with another cell number now, asking the citizens to lodge their complaints directly with the provincial police chief, for immediate resolution of their problems.

As per police spokesperson, citizens and employees of the Sindh Police Department can directly WhatsApp on the new number of IG Sindh 03141088831 for solving their problems and complaints.

He said the previously issued mobile number of IG Sindh has been blocked by WhatsApp due to the pressure of messages in view of its policies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023