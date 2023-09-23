Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 22, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 290.50
Open Offer Rs 293.50
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 23
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 23
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
490
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 23
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 23
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 23
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 23
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.08
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 23
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
351.05
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 23
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 23
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.32
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
85
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 23
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
10,563,972
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 23
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
10,059,097
▲ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Sep 23
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
8,137,436
▲ 0.00
|
Hub Power Co. / Sep 23
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
7,480,117
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 23
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
7,220,289
▲ 0.00
|
Dewan Motors / Sep 23
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
6,909,431
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 23
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
6,762,444
▲ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
6,752,226
▲ 0.00
|
Nishat Chun.Pow. / Sep 23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited(NCPL)
|
5,546,500
▲ 0.00
|
Bankislami Pak. / Sep 23
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
4,318,326
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 22
|
292.10
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 22
|
291.70
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 22
|
148.37
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 22
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 22
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Sep 22
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 22
|
5.43
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 22
|
4320.06
|
India Sensex / Sep 22
|
66009.15
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 22
|
32402.41
|
Nasdaq / Sep 22
|
13211.81
|
Hang Seng / Sep 22
|
18057.45
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 22
|
7683.91
|
Dow Jones / Sep 22
|
33963.84
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 22
|
15557.29
|
France CAC40 / Sep 22
|
7184.82
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 22
|
90.03
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 22
|
19035
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 22
|
185020
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 22
|
1925.24
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 22
|
85.91
