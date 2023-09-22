BAFL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples rise

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.43% higher at 11,256.52
Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 04:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, supported by consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.43% higher at 11,256.52.

Ceylon Beverage Holdings Plc and C T Holdings Plc were the top gainers on the index, surging 18.5% and 8.1%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials weigh

Trading volume on the index fell to 33.1 million shares from 61.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.11 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.46 million) from 1.2 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 17.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.10 billion rupees, the data showed.

