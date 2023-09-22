Endeavor Pakistan & TPL Maps’ ‘Chasing Impact’ event held in Lahore

LAHORE: Endeavor Pakistan, a leading global organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting high-impact startups to scale, successfully hosted the “Chasing Impact” event at Colabs (Lahore Campus) co-sponsored by TPL Maps on 5th September in Lahore.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout and brought together prominent venture capitalists, emerging startups, and renowned entrepreneurs nationwide for a day of insightful discussions, networking, and celebration.

Sharing his excitement for the transformative potential of Pakistan’s tech ecosystem and how Endeavor aims to select then support the highest potential entrepreneurs to scale; Ali Oosman, Founding MD - Endeavor Pakistan, stated that “Chasing Impact is about sharing Endeavor’s vision to support the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem from the ground up.

We are excited to bring our global platform to the market and are proud to have already selected amazing Endeavor Entrepreneurs who represent the true potential of Pakistan. We are seeing some amazing companies in the pipeline and are confident that we will be able to help scale many more companies in the near future.”

Sarwar Khan, CEO TPL Maps expressed his enthusiasm for the event adding that “Let us remember that in the world of entrepreneurship, impact is our compass, innovation is our map, and collaboration is our vehicle.

Together, we embark on a journey to inspire, innovate, and connect, for it’s in these moments that we empower the change-makers of tomorrow.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023