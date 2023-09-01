BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
Pakistan

Nine soldiers martyred in suicide attack in Bannu

Monitoring Desk Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

KARACHI: Nine soldiers were martyred while five others were injured in a suicide attack at a military convoy in the Jani Khel general area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a “motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy”.

“Resultantly, nine soldiers including Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali embraced shahadat, while five soldiers were injured,” it said.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR said.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has condemned the attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the soldiers.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Heartbroken by the loss of 9 valiant soldiers in Bannu Division, KP, to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many.”

The premier called such acts “utterly reprehensible” and said his thoughts were with the families of the martyred and injured. “Pakistan stands resolute against such terror,” he added.

