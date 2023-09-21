BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
19th Asian Games: National women’s side will be eyeing third gold medal

Muhammad Saleem Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: The national women’s side will be eyeing their third gold medal as they kick off their Asian Games campaign on Thursday (today) against Indonesia at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China.

This will be the quarter-final of the event after having directly qualified by the virtue of being one of the top four ICC ranked sides in the continent. The tournament is being played in the T20 format and the Nida Dar-captained team enter the event with momentum on their side after having secured a historic whitewash against South Africa at home earlier in the month.

During the series played at the National Bank Stadium, right-handed opening batter Sidra Amin top-scored for the hosts in the T20I series, scoring 133 runs from three matches at an average of 44.33. In the bowling charts, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu topped the table alongside another left-armer Sadia Iqbal with four wickets apiece. The national side have previously won gold medals in the 2010 and 2014 iterations of the event.

Pakistan captain Nida Dar said: “The team is in high spirits and every player is looking forward to the Asian Games. After practicing for two days here in Hangzhou, we are all set to play Indonesia tomorrow. The Asian Games hold a special place in our hearts, and we are determined to bring home another gold medal. That we enter this tournament after having beaten South Africa comprehensively in the T20I series will certainly help us and we look forward on carrying that momentum. The players are up for showcasing their skills on the field again.”

The semi-finals will be played on September 24, while the final will take place on September 25. The match for Bronze medal will also take place on the day of the final.

