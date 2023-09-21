Court reserve verdict on IK’s, Rashid’s production order

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, reserved its verdict on the petitions seeking to issue a production order for incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid, who was also detained a few days ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Sohaib Bilal, while hearing the long march vandalism case, reserved its verdict on Khan and Rashid’s petition seeking to issue their production orders.

PTI chief and Rashid’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha, while arguing before the court, requested to issue production orders for both the PTI chief and AML chief. The AML chief was abducted from his residence and the PTI chief is in Attock jail, he said.

He further told the court to not only seek a report from Attock jail superintendent but also issue a production order for Khan. “If the court has sought a report from Attock jail authorities then Attock jail superintendent would make an excuse for security reasons”, he said.

