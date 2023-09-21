BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (September 20, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 19-09-2023
========================== ================================================
37.324 KG        19,000        235        19,235        19,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,362        252        20,614        20,614          NIL
===========================================================================

