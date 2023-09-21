JI demands devolution of power

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday demanded of the interim chief minister Sindh to take steps for devolving the megacity's administrative and financial powers to the union council level.

JI Karachi chapter Chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, addressing a news conference here at Idara Noor-e-Haq, said his party also plans to continue its anti-inflation drive by holding sit-ins at 100 different spots of the city after 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He appealed to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa for a notice of what he called injustice to Karachi and sought his help against a ‘corrupt system’ introduced by previous regimes.

The JI will hold a massive sit-in protest outside the Sindh Governor House from October 6, he said, adding his party will set off the campaign much before to galvanise the frustrated and angry public against the soaring inflation.

