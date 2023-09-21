BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
BIPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FCCL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
HBL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 84.74 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PPL 71.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2%)
PRL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.91%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,281 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI demands devolution of power

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday demanded of the interim chief minister Sindh to take steps for devolving the megacity's administrative and financial powers to the union council level.

JI Karachi chapter Chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, addressing a news conference here at Idara Noor-e-Haq, said his party also plans to continue its anti-inflation drive by holding sit-ins at 100 different spots of the city after 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He appealed to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa for a notice of what he called injustice to Karachi and sought his help against a ‘corrupt system’ introduced by previous regimes.

The JI will hold a massive sit-in protest outside the Sindh Governor House from October 6, he said, adding his party will set off the campaign much before to galvanise the frustrated and angry public against the soaring inflation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Jamaat e Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman Sindh Governor House Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Comments

1000 characters

JI demands devolution of power

IBRD, AIIB loans for T5HP: Wapda to seek extension of closing date

Debt challenges facing 59 countries: PM urges world to find durable solution

FBR tells Senate body: Rs37bn ‘solar panel scam’ to be probed under AML

Govt reconstitutes CCIGCT to negotiate G2G agreement

NEECA again transferred to Power Division

AC urged to reopen references against Nawaz, Zardari, others

PPIB: FD’s nomination for representation rejected

BoI: Reconstituted BoD yet to convene any meeting

Right to seek automated refunds: IHC issues notices to FBR chairman, others

CJP, Justice Masood discuss with PBC, SCBA members mechanism aimed at reducing backlog of cases

Read more stories