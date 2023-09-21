IG Punjab gives houses to families of two more police martyrs

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is continuing to take priority measures for the welfare of police martyrs, in continuation of which IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has given residential houses to the families of two more police martyrs.

The family of Constable Saifullah Shaheed received a house worth Rs 13.5 million in the private housing scheme of Gujranwala, while the family of Constable Muhammad Akbar Shaheed also received house of same worth Rs 13.5in the Abassia Town Rahim Yar Khan.

RPO Gujranwala and RPO Bahawalpur sent the cases to the Central Police Office to provide houses to the families of the two martyrs.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar gave the final approval for the purchase of the houses of the families of the two martyrs. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said “the best welfare of the families of the martyrs is my first priority,” adding that priority measures would remain continue in that regard.

Police Department is also arranging plots for the houses of families of the martyrs before year 2017 with the support of good people and private developers.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that department was also providing financial support for the construction of houses on the plots given to the families of the martyrs of 2017. MOUs have also been inked with well-known institutions for the higher education and health welfare of the children of the martyrs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023