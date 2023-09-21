‘PEMDA’ being launched today

LAHORE: The manufacturers and distributors of Electro-Medical equipment have formed a new sectoral forum at national level, which will be launched at an inaugural ceremony to be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 in a local hotel.

According to a press release issued here, the forum has been named as “Pakistan Electro medical Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors Association” (PEMDA).

The PEMDA members have unanimously elected Qasim Ali, as Patron in Chief, Babar Kayani as Chairman, Mian Tahir Rashid, as Senior Vice Chairman, Shaukat Ali and M. Naeem Ahmad as Vice Chairmen.

Besides the five office bearers, other members elected in the Executive Committee, include Abid Ali, Fasihud Din, Sabir Ali Chaudhry, Shahid Mehmood, Mubarik Ali, Umer Shaikh, Muhammad Riaz, Mian Ahmed Rehman, Afzaal Iqbl Agha, Tauseef Ahmed Siddiqui, Qasim Abbasi, Zahid Iqbal Ghauri, Dr. Mumtaz Masood, Nauman Lodhi, Waheed Aslam Chattha and Muhammad Khalid.

The office bearers will take oath of their offices in the inaugural ceremony to be attended by Abrar Shaikh, Founder of PEMDA as Chief Guest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023