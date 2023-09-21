FM, Thomas West discuss peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful, prosperous and regionally connected Afghanistan. He stressed the need for continued engagement with the Interim Afghan Government (IAG) to ensure progress on priorities for the international community, as well as to explore possible avenues for Afghanistan’s reconstruction, revival of its economy and adequate and sustained humanitarian support for the Afghans in need.

The two sides agreed on the need for continued cooperation aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

