BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
BIPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FCCL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
HBL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 84.74 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PPL 71.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2%)
PRL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.91%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,281 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Wife of ’That ‘70s Show’ actor seeks divorce after rape sentence

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2023 07:19pm
anny Masterson, right, and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second trial.
anny Masterson, right, and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second trial.

LOS ANGELES: Actress Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson less than two weeks after the former ’That ‘70s Show’ star was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for raping two women, US media reported Tuesday.

The model and singer cited “irreconcilable differences” in her petition in a California court, celebrity news website TMZ reported.

Masterson, found guilty in May of raping the two women in 2001 and 2003 at his home in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, was sentenced on September 7 to 30 years to life in prison.

‘That 70’s Show’ actor Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison

The 47-year-old US actor, who has one child with Phillips, will not be able to seek parole until he is 77 years old.

Phillips is seeking full custody of their daughter, aged nine, with visitation rights for Masterson, TMZ reported.

Her lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment by AFP.

Phillips had stayed with Masterson through his two trials – the first was declared a mistrial last year after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision.

The jury in the retrial deadlocked on another rape charge against a third woman. That charge was dismissed.

Masterson rose to fame with the 1998 launch of retro sitcom ’That ‘70s Show,’ where he played the character of Steven Hyde alongside fellow stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

He co-starred again with Kutcher on Netflix’s ‘The Ranch,’ but was fired in 2017 and written off the show after Los Angeles police confirmed they were investigating multiple rape allegations against the actor.

The three women at the heart of the charges against Masterson were members of the Church of Scientology at the time. Two of them said church officials had discouraged them from contacting law enforcement.

Netflix Danny Masterson That 70's Show

Comments

1000 characters

Wife of ’That ‘70s Show’ actor seeks divorce after rape sentence

11th consecutive gain: rupee settles at 293.88 against US dollar

Downward revision: ADB sees Pakistan’s GDP growth to ‘recover modestly’ to 1.9% in FY24

Open-market: rupee slips lower against US dollar

UAE restricts import of fresh, chilled meat from Pakistan via sea from October 10

Pakistan wants peaceful, cooperative ties with India: FM Jilani

India's network of 'extraterritorial killings' has gone global: FO

KSE-100 inches down in lacklustre trading

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines nearly 18% in August

PPL’s profit jumps whopping 79% in FY23

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth forecast

Read more stories