BAFL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.45%)
BIPL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
DGKC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
FABL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FCCL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.78%)
HUBC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.99%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
PIOC 84.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.01%)
PPL 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.86%)
PRL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.49%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.05%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,586 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 16,295 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Goldman Sachs expects BoE to hold rates on Thursday after lower CPI

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2023 03:54pm

LONDON: Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it now expects the Bank of England to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday after data showed British inflation was much lower than expected in August.

The consumer price index sank to an 18-month low of 6.7% in August, down from 6.8% in July, defying forecasts by economists polled by Reuters and the BoE itself, who expected an increase.

Goldman Sachs cuts chances of US recession in next one year to 15%

The US bank now expects the BoE to keep its main bank rate unchanged at 5.25% on Thursday and has lowered its forecast for the terminal rate to 5.25% from 5.5% previously.

Bank of England Goldman Sachs

Comments

1000 characters

Goldman Sachs expects BoE to hold rates on Thursday after lower CPI

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Caretaker commerce minister, SBP governor discuss export enhancement measures

Pakistan wants peaceful, cooperative ties with India: FM Jilani

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines nearly 18% in August

PPL’s profit jumps whopping 79% in FY23

Canada’s concerned Sikh community urges Ottawa to get tough with India

Power Division shares CDMP with IMF, World Bank

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

Read more stories