Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Kakar meets Iranian President in New York

Read here for details.

Power Division shares CDMP with IMF, World Bank

Read here for details.

PIA privatisation: high-level huddle ‘agrees on timelines’

Read here for details.

Visa appointments: As demand from Pakistan surges, US embassy says working to reduce wait time

Read here for details.

A little over 3% clear CSS 2023’s written examination

Read here for details.

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

Read here for details.

Establishment does not have prerogative to announce elections date: Bilawal

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s power sector circular debt swells to Rs2.31tr in FY23

Read here for details.

Open-market: after opening lower, rupee closes marginally stronger against US dollar

Read here for details.

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

Read here for details.