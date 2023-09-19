BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95%

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

BR Web Desk Published 19 Sep, 2023 11:29am

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the country’s largest hydrocarbon exploration firm, has discovered gas at the Chak 214-1 exploratory well, located in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab.

The exploration & production firm announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“OGDCL, being operator of Mari East Block (100%), has discovered gas at the Chak 214-1 exploratory well situated in the District Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab province,” read the notice.

The company shared that Chak 214-1 well was spudded on 29th June 2023, utilising OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

“The well reached a depth of 1,851 meters. Based on wireline log interpretations, Drill Stem Test- 1 conducted in the Dunghan Formation demonstrated a yield of 1.1 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas with a choke size of 32/64” and a Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 230 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI). Furthermore, Drill Stem Test-2 in the Sui Main Limestone (SML) yielded 1.31 MMSCFD of gas at the same choke size and a WHFP of 260 PSI,“ read the notice.

“This discovery marks the first in the Mari East Block and is a testament to the company’s commitment to harnessing the hydrocarbon potential of the Block through aggressive exploration strategies,” added the government.

Days ago, OGDCL saw a significant increase in oil and gas production from its Nashpa Well-10, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The enhanced production from the well commenced on September 12, 2023,’’ said OGDCL back then. “Consequently, the cumulative production from the well now stands at 1340 bpd of oil.”

The E&P also said then that the gas is being injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) network.

