Visa appointments: As demand from Pakistan surges, US embassy says working to reduce wait time

  • More than 10,000 visa applicants originally scheduled for 2024 at the US Consulate General in Karachi are receiving notice that their appointments have been rescheduled in 2023
BR Web Desk Published September 19, 2023 Updated September 19, 2023 07:57pm

The US Embassy & Consulates in Pakistan on Tuesday said it was working to reduce visa appointment wait times for Pakistanis, as demand for its visas reached the “highest it has ever been”.

In a press release, the US embassy said it was processing more visa applications than ever before and working hard to bring down appointment wait times.

“Demand for US visas is the highest it has ever been,” it said.

The communique highlighted three ways the embassy is working on to meet “unprecedented” demand.

“First, we have expedited thousands of non-immigrant visa appointments. More than 10,000 Pakistani visa applicants originally scheduled for 2024 at the US Consulate General in Karachi are receiving notice that their appointments have been rescheduled in 2023, some as early as next week.

“If you have a visa appointment in the next few months at the US Consulate General in Karachi, please check your e-mail and log-in to your account at our website, ustraveldocs.com/pk, to confirm your expedited appointment time,” the embassy’s press release stated.

Pakistan embassy in US refutes visa refusal reports

The embassy said it was also mulling creating added flexibility for Pakistani travelers, which would allow visa applicants to rebook appointments at either the Consulate General in Karachi or US Embassy in Islamabad.

“Our hope is that this will allow applicants more freedom and flexibility to find a convenient date, time, and location.”

The third step it mentioned was accepting new interview waiver applications from September 25 for some applicants who have previously been issued US visas.

The applicants can check the website to determine whether they are eligible, print out a confirmation letter, and submit their application materials to a drop box without the need for an appointment, the release explained.

The US Embassy in Islamabad is already accepting interview waiver applications for qualified applicants, it added.

“These steps demonstrate how deeply the United States values the relationship between our two countries. Our goal is to facilitate legitimate travel to the United States as quickly and efficiently as possible,” the embassy said.

