Establishment does not have prerogative to announce elections date: Bilawal

  • PPP chairman says only Election Commission of Pakistan has the right to announce poll date
BR Web Desk Published 19 Sep, 2023 03:34pm

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday that neither he nor the establishment has the right to announce a date for the next general elections.

“No one else but the Election Commission of Pakistan has the right to announce the poll date,” the former foreign minister said while talking to the media today.

This comes a day after Bilawal demanded again the immediate announcement of the date for election.

He said the current caretaker government has limited space to work, specially in foreign affairs. He requested the ECP is to give an election date and schedule.

He said the topic of forming “alliances” with other political parties can only be considered after the election date is announced.

He also emphasised that once the election schedule is announced, the party can begin its campaign.

Meanwhile, during today’s press conference, the PPP leader said that the party will welcome Nawaz Sharif when he returns. As per Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, his brother will return to Pakistan on October 21.

Bilawal steps up pressure on ECP

