BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s power sector circular debt swells to Rs2.31tr in FY23

  • Despite massive increase in tariff, amount increases Rs57bn during fiscal year
BR Web Desk Published September 19, 2023 Updated September 19, 2023 05:09pm

Despite massive increase in tariffs, the circular debt stock of Pakistan’s power sector increased to Rs2.31 trillion by the end of June 2023, up from Rs2.25 trillion at the end of the previous fiscal year (FY22) — Rs57 billion, or nearly 3%, higher after 12 months.

This is in stark contrast with figures of FY22, when the debt declined by Rs27 billion (from FY21 to FY22), clocking in at Rs2.25 trillion, data from the energy ministry’s Power Division showed on Tuesday.

According to a government document, total payables to the power producers stood at Rs1,351 billion, followed by Rs101 billion to generation companies’ (Gencos) payables to fuel suppliers, and Rs800 billion as the amount parked in Pakistan Holding Limi­ted (PHL) in fiscal year 2021-22.

However, fiscal year 2022-23 saw a massive surge in the payables to power producers, as it jumped to Rs1,434 billion.

Payables to Gencos increased to Rs111 billion, but the debt to PHL decreased to Rs765 billion in FY23.

In FY22, the budgeted but unreleased subsidies were reduced by Rs12 billion, however, that amount stood at nil in FY23.

The unclaimed subsidies were reduced by Rs133 billion in the fiscal year 2022 but were decreased by Rs70 billion in FY23. “This includes release of Rs21 billion in respect of previous year zero rated outstanding claims,” said the Power Division.

Meanwhile, the independent power producers’ (IPPs) interest charges on delayed payment increased to Rs105 billion in 2021-22 but dropped to Rs100 billion by the end of FY23.

The markup paid on the IPPs’ claims by the PHL, which surged to Rs29 billion in 2021-22, further jumped to Rs43 billion in FY23.

The pending generation cost, which is made up of quarterly tariff adjustments (QTA) and fuel charge adjustments (FCA), declined from Rs414 billion in FY22 to Rs250 billion in FY23.

The dues pending on the part of K-Electric fell from Rs107 billion to an excess payment of Rs53 billion in FY23.

However, the power distribution companies’ (Discos) losses due to inefficiency rose from Rs133 billion to Rs160 billion in FY23.

Pakistan Economy IPPs circular debt power sector Power Division Gencos PHL

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Sep 19, 2023 02:54pm
Gonna pull the country into abject poverty and destruction
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan’s power sector circular debt swells to Rs2.31tr in FY23

Open-market: rupee weakens against US dollar

‘Mafias within Discos’ feeling the heat, says Power Division secretary

Establishment does not have prerogative to announce elections date: Bilawal

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

India rejects Canada’s suspicions on role in Sikh leader’s murder

US ‘deeply concerned’ about Canada’s allegations concerning killing of Sikh leader: White House

Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns

Musk says X could charge all users ‘small monthly payment’

PKR slide has doubled capacity payments: PD

Read more stories