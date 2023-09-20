Punjab police sign MoU with Sarwar Shahida Trust

LAHORE: A delegation of officials of Sarwar Shahida Research Institute of Cardiovascular Science Trust met the Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar at the Central Police Office. On this occasion a MoU was inked to provide free treatment of heart and cardiovascular diseases to the families of police martyrs in Lahore and Gujranwala.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and President Sarwar Shahida Trust, Dr Shoaib Sarwar signed the MoU at Central Police Office. President of Sarwar Shahida Trust Dr Shoaib Sarwar, Dr Saeed Elahi, Awais Zahoor and Mian Ismatullah advocate were present in the ceremony.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal participated in the ceremony on behalf of Punjab Police. Under the MoU, the families of the martyrs will be able to get free outdoor treatment from cardiac risk assessment, chest pain clinic, blood pressure, diabetic, heart failure and heart Rhythm clinics.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar thanked the Sarwar Shahida Trust and its team for providing support for the treatment of the families of the police martyrs and said that the MoU with the Sarwar Shahida Trust will help in the health welfare of the families of the police martyrs.

