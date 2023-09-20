BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab police sign MoU with Sarwar Shahida Trust

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

LAHORE: A delegation of officials of Sarwar Shahida Research Institute of Cardiovascular Science Trust met the Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar at the Central Police Office. On this occasion a MoU was inked to provide free treatment of heart and cardiovascular diseases to the families of police martyrs in Lahore and Gujranwala.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and President Sarwar Shahida Trust, Dr Shoaib Sarwar signed the MoU at Central Police Office. President of Sarwar Shahida Trust Dr Shoaib Sarwar, Dr Saeed Elahi, Awais Zahoor and Mian Ismatullah advocate were present in the ceremony.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal participated in the ceremony on behalf of Punjab Police. Under the MoU, the families of the martyrs will be able to get free outdoor treatment from cardiac risk assessment, chest pain clinic, blood pressure, diabetic, heart failure and heart Rhythm clinics.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar thanked the Sarwar Shahida Trust and its team for providing support for the treatment of the families of the police martyrs and said that the MoU with the Sarwar Shahida Trust will help in the health welfare of the families of the police martyrs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mou Punjab police Dr Usman Anwar Sarwar Shahida Trust Lahore and Gujranwala

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab police sign MoU with Sarwar Shahida Trust

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

Manual filers declared as active taxpayers by FBR

SECP gives legal backing to Islamic FIs

SECP issues Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023

PBC apprises ministers about key challenges

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Read more stories