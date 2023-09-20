Nawaz will be disappointed, says Elahi

LAHORE: President Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be disappointed upon his return as people will demand his accountability instead of welcoming him.

Talking to the media persons on the district court’s premises on Tuesday, Elahi accused the Sharif family of Pakistan’s current situation. He also termed the caretaker government a continuation of the PDM rule.

Pervez Elahi, however, expressed his faith in judiciary and army and declared them the guardians of the country’s security. Pervez Elahi also said he was pleased with Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s swearing in and his good start from day one as Chief Justice Pakistan.

