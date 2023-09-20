WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 19, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 18-Sep-23 15-Sep-23 14-Sep-23 13-Sep-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103982 0.104346 0.10392 0.103807
Euro 0.808445 0.808208 0.811382 0.811476
Japanese yen 0.00514109 0.00513989 0.00513486
U.K. pound 0.94033 0.941254 0.942617 0.94337
U.S. dollar 0.758178 0.758311 0.756181 0.756057
Algerian dinar 0.00553075 0.00553243 0.00552096 0.00552101
Australian dollar 0.488646 0.4904 0.487056 0.484557
Botswana pula 0.0555744 0.0555084 0.0557305 0.0554946
Brazilian real 0.156232 0.155765 0.15513 0.15378
Brunei dollar 0.55589 0.556722 0.55622 0.555149
Canadian dollar 0.560632 0.559512 0.557934
Chilean peso 0.00085604 0.000851229 0.000842713
Czech koruna 0.0331198 0.0329758 0.0331208 0.0331183
Danish krone 0.108441 0.108378 0.108762 0.108763
Indian rupee 0.0091116 0.00913015 0.00911325 0.00911431
Israeli New Shekel 0.198216 0.197643 0.197973
Korean won 0.000571089 0.00057184 0.000569499 0.000570136
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45603 2.45195 2.45155
Malaysian ringgit 0.161803 0.162084 0.161532 0.161533
Mauritian rupee 0.0168337 0.0168315 0.0167989 0.01678
Mexican peso 0.0442584 0.0443958 0.0442103 0.0441532
New Zealand dollar 0.447932 0.449413 0.448567 0.4463
Norwegian krone 0.0698814 0.0707591 0.0705314 0.0706985
Omani rial 1.97185 1.96666 1.96634
Peruvian sol 0.204066 0.203987 0.204285
Philippine peso 0.0133393 0.0133703 0.0133429 0.0133318
Polish zloty 0.174338 0.174654 0.175367 0.174912
Qatari riyal 0.208291 0.207742 0.207708
Russian ruble 0.0078448 0.00784726 0.00786371 0.00787728
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202181 0.201648 0.201615
Singapore dollar 0.55589 0.556722 0.55622 0.555149
South African rand 0.0398701 0.0398103 0.0400172 0.0399597
Swedish krona 0.0677392 0.0679454 0.0680068 0.0681544
Swiss franc 0.846086 0.84614 0.846598 0.846838
Thai baht 0.0212506 0.0211973 0.0211567 0.021181
Trinidadian dollar 0.112725 0.112487 0.112028
U.A.E. dirham 0.206447 0.205904 0.20587
Uruguayan peso 0.0199272 0.0198218 0.0197502
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
