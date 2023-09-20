WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 19, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Sep-23 15-Sep-23 14-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103982 0.104346 0.10392 0.103807 Euro 0.808445 0.808208 0.811382 0.811476 Japanese yen 0.00514109 0.00513989 0.00513486 U.K. pound 0.94033 0.941254 0.942617 0.94337 U.S. dollar 0.758178 0.758311 0.756181 0.756057 Algerian dinar 0.00553075 0.00553243 0.00552096 0.00552101 Australian dollar 0.488646 0.4904 0.487056 0.484557 Botswana pula 0.0555744 0.0555084 0.0557305 0.0554946 Brazilian real 0.156232 0.155765 0.15513 0.15378 Brunei dollar 0.55589 0.556722 0.55622 0.555149 Canadian dollar 0.560632 0.559512 0.557934 Chilean peso 0.00085604 0.000851229 0.000842713 Czech koruna 0.0331198 0.0329758 0.0331208 0.0331183 Danish krone 0.108441 0.108378 0.108762 0.108763 Indian rupee 0.0091116 0.00913015 0.00911325 0.00911431 Israeli New Shekel 0.198216 0.197643 0.197973 Korean won 0.000571089 0.00057184 0.000569499 0.000570136 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45603 2.45195 2.45155 Malaysian ringgit 0.161803 0.162084 0.161532 0.161533 Mauritian rupee 0.0168337 0.0168315 0.0167989 0.01678 Mexican peso 0.0442584 0.0443958 0.0442103 0.0441532 New Zealand dollar 0.447932 0.449413 0.448567 0.4463 Norwegian krone 0.0698814 0.0707591 0.0705314 0.0706985 Omani rial 1.97185 1.96666 1.96634 Peruvian sol 0.204066 0.203987 0.204285 Philippine peso 0.0133393 0.0133703 0.0133429 0.0133318 Polish zloty 0.174338 0.174654 0.175367 0.174912 Qatari riyal 0.208291 0.207742 0.207708 Russian ruble 0.0078448 0.00784726 0.00786371 0.00787728 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202181 0.201648 0.201615 Singapore dollar 0.55589 0.556722 0.55622 0.555149 South African rand 0.0398701 0.0398103 0.0400172 0.0399597 Swedish krona 0.0677392 0.0679454 0.0680068 0.0681544 Swiss franc 0.846086 0.84614 0.846598 0.846838 Thai baht 0.0212506 0.0211973 0.0211567 0.021181 Trinidadian dollar 0.112725 0.112487 0.112028 U.A.E. dirham 0.206447 0.205904 0.20587 Uruguayan peso 0.0199272 0.0198218 0.0197502 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

