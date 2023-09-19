‘Mafias within Discos’ feeling the heat, says Power Division secretary

Rashid Langrial, Secretary Power Division, said the ‘mafias’ within distribution companies (Discos) have started to feel the heat, as the government’s crackdown against electricity theft enters the 12th day.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, Langrial shared that the amount recovered has crossed Rs4.6 billion, while 1,104 persons have been arrested.

“Delta between FIRs and arrests, though widening, will be bridged,” said Langrial.

The government official shared that the crackdown by HESCO has started to pick up pace with Rs962 billion recovered, while 30 persons were arrested by September 19.

“SEPCO and PESCO need to roll their sleeves too,” said Langrial. “Mafias within Discos have started to feel the heat,” he added.

Days ago, the caretaker government initiated a crackdown against electricity theft, which caused the power sector losses to the tune of Rs589 billion annually.

On Monday, the Power Division secretary stated that the capacity payment has doubled, i.e., to Rs2,152 billion from Rs1,082 billion due to the dollar’s increase – from Rs100 to Rs300.

Sharing information about capacity payment, Langrial explained that foreign-funded dollar-denominated IPPs have contributed the most. Locally-funded RLNG plant’s capacity payment has increased by 60 per cent while foreign-funded coal plants’ payment has gone up by 145 per cent.

According to him, the amount of capacity payment of foreign-funded projects was Rs3,218/kW/M when the dollar was at Rs100, whereas, capacity payment of local-funded projects was Rs1,436/kW/ M, which has increased to Rs7,097/kW/M for foreign-funded at Rs300/$ and Rs1,857/kW/M for local-funded projects at Rs300/$.