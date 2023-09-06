BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.67%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.39%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.06%)
FABL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FCCL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.45%)
GGL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HBL 97.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 80.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
HUMNL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.96%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.7%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.2%)
PIOC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
PPL 69.13 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.58%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.15%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
TPLP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.02%)
TRG 91.05 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
UNITY 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 40.3 (0.89%)
BR30 16,191 Increased By 214.3 (1.34%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Caretaker govt working on ‘Electricity Theft Control Act’ to curb losses

  • Crackdown against power theft to start in areas where losses are high, says interim energy minister Muhammad Ali
Ali Ahmed Published 06 Sep, 2023 02:23pm

Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum, Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said the government is working on Electricity Theft Control Act to curb transmission and distribution (T&D) losses in the country.

Addressing media persons in Islamabad, the minister shared that Pakistan sustains annual losses to the tune of Rs589 billion due to electricity theft and non-bill payment.

“We are working on an Electricity Theft Control Act, under which we would establish an enforcement infrastructure across the country,” said Ali. “Similarly, special courts will be formed as well.

“We target to finalise the draft of this law in two to three weeks, and move it for approval and implement it as an ordinance. We target to reduce the T&D losses as much as possible,” he added.

Sharing the background of electricity theft in Pakistan, Ali said that there are 10 distribution companies (DISCOs) in the country, with K-Electric having its own distribution network.

“Because of these losses, consumers who pay their electricity bills are charged higher rates.

“Unless electricity theft and non-payment of bills is controlled, the electricity bill cannot be lowered.”

He said T&D losses sustained by distribution companies including IESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, FESCO and MEPCO stand at Rs100 billion out of a total billing of Rs3,044 billion, which shows a 3% loss.

“On the other hand, T&D losses of PESCO, HESCO, QESCO, SEPCO, TESCO and AJK stood at Rs489 billion, out of total billing of Rs737 billion, which translates into 60% losses,” shared the caretaker minister.

He said that due to a uniform electricity rate, customers of sound performing distribution companies are charged higher rates.

“We have got all the data, and we will use it to take our next step. We will initiate crackdown in those areas, where electricity theft is higher,” he added.

Sharing the proposed solutions, the caretaker minister said intervention through technology will be done in areas where electricity theft is low, which includes implementation of transformers and smart metering.

“In those areas, where loss is around 30-60%, we are considering involving management of the private sector. Whereas, enforcement measures would be taken in areas with over 60% losses, which consists of 2,085 feeders,” he added.

He said that the government seeks to improve the management of the distribution companies, and is monitoring the board of directors.

“We have prepared a list of officers, who are involved in electricity theft. They are being reshuffled and will be removed from field jobs,” he said.

A provincial level task force will be formed, which will include officers from federal and provincial levels.

Ali said that work on reducing capacity payments is in progress, however, it will take some time. “The caretaker setup in taking initiatives, which involves less time duration,” he said.

The caretaker minister said the setup is considering two options of privatisation or provincialization of DISCOs. “We will soon decide which is the right way forward,” he said.

On power sector data shared with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ali said that the government awaits response from the Washington-based lender.

“As soon as an agreement is reached with the IMF, we will share it to the public,” he said.

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that the government has yet to finalise relief in soaring electricity bills to consumers as the IMF has conveyed its disagreement to the data provided by the federal government.

Meanwhile, the power minister also shared that the issue of providing free electricity units to WAPDA employees is under discussion.

Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Federal Secretary for Power, said that they eventually intend to privatise DISCOs. However, some are not currently in the state of being privatised.

“We are seriously considering moving for IPOs (Initial Public Offering) of high-performing DISCOs including IESCO, GEPCO and FESCO,” Langrial said.

Muhammad Ali DISCOS Discos privatisation electricity theft power theift T&D losses Transmission and distribution losses

Comments

1000 characters
Adnan Aziz Sep 06, 2023 03:21pm
Nothing has happened in the past and nothing will happen now. Mark my words.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Sep 06, 2023 03:30pm
Yet another first to fool the nation, in the presence of criminal laws why do we need a control theft act? And who is going to arrest the white-collar criminals who have been in the profession for many years? Nothing will transpire nor anyone will be jailed even if they are involved in over Rs. 500 electricity theft.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Caretaker govt working on ‘Electricity Theft Control Act’ to curb losses

Inter-bank market: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Attempt to break people’s trust in army foiled, says COAS on Defence Day

Nation stands united with armed forces to thwart anti-Pakistan designs: PM Kakar

More than 3,000 Pakistani-owned companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H12023

US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

Oil dips as markets shrug off supply jitters

Putin, Saudi’s prince: oil supply cuts ensure stable energy market

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup

PM is very bullish about Gulf investments

Read more stories