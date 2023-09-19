FO rejects US-based online media outlet report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office, on Monday, rubbished a media report which claims that the US helped Pakistan get the IMF bailout package with an alleged “secret” deal for Ukraine.

Responding to media queries on the latest story by a US-based online media outlet, alleging the sale of Pakistani weapons to Ukraine to get IMF bailout package for Pakistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, rejected the story as “baseless and fabricated.”

“The IMF Standby Arrangement for Pakistan was successfully negotiated between Pakistan and the IMF to implement difficult but essential economic reforms,” she said.

