CJP refuses VIP protocol

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 19 Sep, 2023 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: The newly-sworn in Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Monday opted for a modest approach as he refused to get a guard of honour and VIP protocol unlike his predecessors as he reached Supreme Court in his 1800cc ordinary car.

CJP Isa declined the customary privileges which come with his high office, showcasing a departure from the norm.

Justice Isa avoided the customary state vehicle and protocol that typically accompany the office.

Besides, he opted for standard security measures, consistent with those provided to other esteemed judges of the apex court, foregoing the VIP state protocol.

Outside his office chamber, CJP Isa chose to be identified simply as “Justice Qazi Faez Isa,” without incorporating the title of Chief Justice, marking a unique departure from established tradition.

Upon his arrival at the Supreme Court building, Chief Justice Isa received a warm reception from a considerable gathering of Supreme Court staff, who greeted him and presented him with a bouquet.

During a brief address to the assembled staff, Justice Isa emphasised the role of the Supreme Court in resolving people’s problems and called upon the clerical staff to treat those who seek justice with the same hospitality and care one would offer guests in their homes. “People do not come to the Supreme Court happily, but they come here in an attempt to get resolved their problems. Keep the doors of justice open and provide assistance to those who come seeking it,” stated CJP Isa.

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the staff and requested their cooperation in ensuring a fair dispensation of justice.

“Thank you. I need your full cooperation. I will discuss this with you in greater detail,” Chief Justice Isa conveyed before proceeding to his chamber.

