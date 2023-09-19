BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.12%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 83.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.43%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 28.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.63%)
OGDC 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.48%)
PPL 72.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.64%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.8%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
TRG 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 9.1 (0.2%)
BR30 16,297 Increased By 63.2 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,803 Increased By 49.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 20.5 (0.13%)
Gold prices firm as US dollar eases

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

NEW YORK: Gold prices gained on Monday, helped by a slight pullback in the dollar as investors awaited a series of key central bank policy meetings this week, with the US Federal Reserve widely expected to hit pause on interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,928.59 per ounce by 12:22 p.m. EDT (1622 GMT). US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,950.10.

The US dollar slipped 0.2% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

“The market is becoming very focused on central bank requisitions ... the expectations are that they (Fed) will push the higher for longer narrative and that should keep investors concerned,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The Fed’s policy decision is due on Wednesday, with traders pricing in a 99% chance of the central bank keeping interest rates steady in the 5.25% to 5.5% range, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

The Bank of England is seen raising rates by 25 basis points to 5.5% on Thursday. The Bank of Japan’s meeting is on Friday, with investors seeking more cues on outlook from Governor Kazuo Ueda after recent comments on ending negative rates.

Non-yielding gold tends to fall out of favour among investors when interest rates rise.

Chinese gold prices hit record highs last week, extending a months-long rally as consumers snap up the safe-haven asset to offset a depreciating yuan. Physical gold premiums also soared to new highs.

“While the developments in China are worth watching, we currently do not believe that this will change the outlook for the gold market,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $23.16 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6% to $930.94, while palladium slipped 0.8% to $1,238.26.

