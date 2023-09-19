BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
Dawlance commemorates World Ozone Day

Press Release Published September 19, 2023 Updated September 19, 2023 07:22am

KARACHI: Dawlance is the leading producer of refrigerators and a wide range of home appliances in Pakistan. Dawlance has changed its Refrigerant usage in air conditioners; from R410A to a much safer gas, which will also be recycled in the future, for a sustainable future.

Being a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the 2nd largest manufacturer in Europe, Dawlance believes in a sustainable growth policy: ‘Progress Today – Preserve Tomorrow’, reflecting a strong commitment to social wellbeing.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Dawlance – Syed Hasan Jameel stated that: “We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of the community and our consumers. That is why we are using a much safer gas in our appliances, which is recognized for its minimal impact on the environment and protection of the ozone layer.”

