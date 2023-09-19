Bid to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth Rs41.5m foiled

KARACHI: Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi has thwarted an attempt to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth Rs 41.5 million.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous elements were planning to make an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of foreign cigarettes from Quetta to Karachi.

In response, the ASO team has been directed to start strict vigilance at RCD highways. As a result, the customs staff posted at the Mochko check post intercepted a bus, arriving from Quetta. After a thorough examination of the vehicle, the custom staff has recovered substantial quantity of smuggled cigarettes, snuff bags, and Indian Gutka from secret compartments.

The seized items include 22,540 packs (2,254 sticks) of various foreign brands of cigarette, 59,600 pouches (596 packets) of different brands of Indian Gutka, 2,000 kg of Betel Nuts and 2,600 pouches (520 packets) of Indian Snuff.

The total estimated value of the confiscated items stands at Rs 41.5 million. A case has been registered under the Customs Act. Further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023