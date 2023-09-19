SITE Hyderabad: Sindh govt approves Rs1.1bn for roads, drainage: Secretary

HYDERABAD: Secretary Industry Sindh Abdul Rasheed Solangi visited the secretariat on the invitation of the Chamber. On this visit, he said that the Sindh government has approved one billion 10 crore rupees for reconstructions of roads and drainage system in SITE Hyderabad.

He emphatically said that as soon as the government releases Rs 1.1 billion, tenders will be issued for it, but along with this, a committee will be formed consisting of representatives of this Chamber and the SITE industries to oversee the infrastructure works at the SITE. The government will release the money to the tenders on their satisfactory report.

He said that the SITE was established in 1950 on 1264 acres with 497 industries where thousands of people are employed. He said that last week he visited site Hyderabad along with MD site and met industrialists and investors and heard their problems.

In this visit, we witnessed the devastation of SITE Hyderabad with our own eyes. On this visit, the industrialists and investors mentioned the problems like blocked drains in the SITE, sewage water entering the industries, and the destruction of the drainage system and they demanded to take measures for rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads and drainage.

He said that government is looking for another industrial zone around Hyderabad with 1700 acres of land on Tando Muhammad Khan Road. The construction of an industrial zone will also be started there soon.

Along with this, there is a great opportunity for industrialists and capitalists to set up industries in Dhabeji Economic Zone. The prices of plots will also be fixed with the advice of the industrialists of Sindh so that maximum number of industries can be provided.

He expressed these views while answering the questions of businessmen during his visit to the Secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry.

Earlier, President Chamber Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani welcomed the approval of Rs 1.1 billion for the infrastructure of Site Hyderabad by the Government of Sindh. Site Hyderabad has more than 300 large and small industries and less than 100 of them are functioning and the rest are closed due to uncertain economic conditions.

The main reason for this is the lack of good infrastructure. He said that there is a dire need for more industrial zones in a city like Hyderabad. The Sindh government should allocate land for industrial zones at reasonable prices and provide all the basic facilities for industries there.

He said that every government in the world is working on infrastructure under public-private partnership. The government of Sindh should also follow the same policy in its projects so that these works can be done on an emergency basis with transparency. Former President Daulat Ram Lohana, Aamir Shahab, Khalil Baloch, Sharif Poonjani, Khalid Sheikh, Aslam Bhawani and others were present on the occasion.

