LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Islamabad IG

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nisar Khan for skipping the contempt proceedings initiated against the arrest of former chief minister Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi despite his release orders from the court.

The court during the proceedings of a contempt petition filed by the wife of Elahi had issued bailable arrest warrants of the Islamabad IG executable through the superintendent of police concerned.

The IG Islamabad on Monday failed to appear before the court and exposed himself for non-bailable arrest warrants. The court also issued a show-cause notice to the superintendent of police (SP) concerned for not producing the Islamabad IGP.

The court rejecting the replies of DIG (operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG (investigation) Imran Kishwar summoned both of the officials on October 2 for indictment. The court also issued bailable arrest warrants for the Islamabad chief commissioner. The court issued arrest warrants of the superintendent Attock jail on his failure to appear before the court.

