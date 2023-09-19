BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023
Pakistan

ACE registers 12 cases against Bhatti, LHC told

Published 19 Sep, 2023

LAHORE: The caretaker government of Punjab on Monday told the Lahore High Court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered 12 cases of alleged corruption against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the chief minister Punjab.

A law officer submitted a report on behalf of the government during hearing of a petition filed on behalf of Bhatti seeking details of all cases registered against him.

The court adjourned further hearing till September 21 and directed a federal law officer to submit reports on behalf of FIA and NAB as well.

The judge turned down a request of the petitioner’s counsel to issue a stay order against the future arrest of the petitioner in any case. Earlier, the counsel of Bhatti argued that a number of cases had been registered against the petitioner on political consideration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Lahore High Court FIA Anti Corruption Establishment Muhammad Khan Bhatti ACE caretaker government of Punjab

