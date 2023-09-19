ACE registers 12 cases against Bhatti, LHC told

LAHORE: The caretaker government of Punjab on Monday told the Lahore High Court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered 12 cases of alleged corruption against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the chief minister Punjab.

A law officer submitted a report on behalf of the government during hearing of a petition filed on behalf of Bhatti seeking details of all cases registered against him.

The court adjourned further hearing till September 21 and directed a federal law officer to submit reports on behalf of FIA and NAB as well.

The judge turned down a request of the petitioner’s counsel to issue a stay order against the future arrest of the petitioner in any case. Earlier, the counsel of Bhatti argued that a number of cases had been registered against the petitioner on political consideration.

