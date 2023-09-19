Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 18, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,803.19
High: 45,907.08
Low: 45,662.7
Net Change: 49.67
Volume (000): 38,483
Value (000): 2,524,766
Makt Cap (000) 1,587,068,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,970.93
NET CH (+) 6.5
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,662.75
NET CH (-) 48.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,691.66
NET CH (+) 43.1
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,955.81
NET CH (+) 51.32
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,306.32
NET CH (+) 28.24
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,739.91
NET CH (+) 21.84
------------------------------------
As on: 18-Sep-2023
====================================
