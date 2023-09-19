KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 18, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,803.19 High: 45,907.08 Low: 45,662.7 Net Change: 49.67 Volume (000): 38,483 Value (000): 2,524,766 Makt Cap (000) 1,587,068,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,970.93 NET CH (+) 6.5 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,662.75 NET CH (-) 48.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,691.66 NET CH (+) 43.1 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,955.81 NET CH (+) 51.32 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,306.32 NET CH (+) 28.24 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,739.91 NET CH (+) 21.84 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-Sep-2023 ====================================

