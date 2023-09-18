BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Desecration of Holy Quran unacceptable: Aneeq

APP Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, reiterated the government’s stance on blasphemy and hate speech, emphasizing that the desecration of the Holy Quran and religious figures was unacceptable.

He, in a recent meeting with former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, announced proactive measures to curb blasphemous content on social media platforms.

Aneeq also highlighted the gravity of attacks on religious scholars, stating that investigations had led authorities closer to identifying the perpetrators, whose names would soon be revealed to the public.

He underlined the ongoing efforts to address the nation’s issues, expressing gratitude for the support and cooperation of religious scholars. He encouraged religious scholars to keep the public optimistic, stressing the government’s responsibility to resolve their concerns.

Addressing rising inflation, Minister Aneeq acknowledged its impact but assured that progress was being made stating, “Our direction is right, and we are moving forward.” Furthermore, he discussed the need to amend laws governing social media content to prevent the spread of blasphemy. Proposals for stricter social media regulation had been suggested, he added.

Mufti Muneeb-ur Rehman said the blasphemy law had been passed by the Parliament and awaiting for the President’s signature. He emphasized the importance of the law’s enactment, similar to the Official Secrets Act, which became law without the President’s signature.

In addition to his visit to Karachi, the minister also visited Jamia Rasheedia and engaged in interfaith dialogue with scholars, fostering mutual understanding and harmony among various religious communities.

blasphemy Holy Quran Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman Caretaker minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed

Comments

1000 characters

Desecration of Holy Quran unacceptable: Aneeq

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

New CJP forms full court to hear pleas against SC Act

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Law of precedent: Lower fora bound to follow decision of higher appellate, admits FBR

Read more stories