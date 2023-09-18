BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SMEDA taking steps to promote honey market

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

PESHAWAR: Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is working on the promotion of the honey sector and to explore markets of the developed countries for Pakistani honey to get due its share in 2.7 billion national market of the commodity.

Honey has big demand for thousands of years and is still the world’s most famous natural product. Presently, world’s honey import market is of 800,000 tons with an estimated value of 2.7 billion USD. However, as compare to this higher demand, we are supplying only 4,665 ton (0.6% share).

The country has the potential of earning 28 million USD per annum by exporting the world’s most unique and favourite Sider (Bair) honey, but due to various reasons including shortcomings in the value-chain especially marketing and branding it earning merely 7.5 million USD.

Presently, about 98% of Pakistan’s honey exports revenues come from Middle East with an average unit value of 1.7 million USD whereas the Bair honey accounts for more than 80% of it.

After detailed discussions with various public and private stakeholders, the authority has realized reliance upon conventional low paying market as of the biggest reasons behind it.

Several public sector organizations have been working for the development of this important sector. Out of them, SMEDA has proven record of continuous and consistent efforts for honey value chain development.

It was the first public sector organization that has founded the basis of honey processing, as a result of which today there exist over 12 modern plants in Peshawar alone. Along with this, it has been successful in attracting foreign buyers for exports to developed countries and coming out of lowest paying traditional markets.

Recently in collaboration with KP Halal Food Authority, SMEDA facilitated visits of international buyers to Karak and Tarnab. During this, meetings of guests were arranged with local bee keepers, processors, and traders.

This initiative aims to persuade value chain players for adopting modern testing techniques rather than traditional obsolete methods of finger dip and fragrance checking by just smelling.

Hafizullah Khan (Manager, SMEDA-KP), informed the scribed that the purpose of the recent visit is to educate honey bee keepers and processors about the importance of laboratory-based testing and labelling of product so that to ensure fair prices for their products. He said that proper testing and certifications will pave the way for better prices and export markets of highly paying countries like USA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Smeda honey export honey honey market honey sector

Comments

1000 characters

SMEDA taking steps to promote honey market

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

New CJP forms full court to hear pleas against SC Act

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Law of precedent: Lower fora bound to follow decision of higher appellate, admits FBR

Read more stories