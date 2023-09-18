SMEDA taking steps to promote honey market

PESHAWAR: Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is working on the promotion of the honey sector and to explore markets of the developed countries for Pakistani honey to get due its share in 2.7 billion national market of the commodity.

Honey has big demand for thousands of years and is still the world’s most famous natural product. Presently, world’s honey import market is of 800,000 tons with an estimated value of 2.7 billion USD. However, as compare to this higher demand, we are supplying only 4,665 ton (0.6% share).

The country has the potential of earning 28 million USD per annum by exporting the world’s most unique and favourite Sider (Bair) honey, but due to various reasons including shortcomings in the value-chain especially marketing and branding it earning merely 7.5 million USD.

Presently, about 98% of Pakistan’s honey exports revenues come from Middle East with an average unit value of 1.7 million USD whereas the Bair honey accounts for more than 80% of it.

After detailed discussions with various public and private stakeholders, the authority has realized reliance upon conventional low paying market as of the biggest reasons behind it.

Several public sector organizations have been working for the development of this important sector. Out of them, SMEDA has proven record of continuous and consistent efforts for honey value chain development.

It was the first public sector organization that has founded the basis of honey processing, as a result of which today there exist over 12 modern plants in Peshawar alone. Along with this, it has been successful in attracting foreign buyers for exports to developed countries and coming out of lowest paying traditional markets.

Recently in collaboration with KP Halal Food Authority, SMEDA facilitated visits of international buyers to Karak and Tarnab. During this, meetings of guests were arranged with local bee keepers, processors, and traders.

This initiative aims to persuade value chain players for adopting modern testing techniques rather than traditional obsolete methods of finger dip and fragrance checking by just smelling.

Hafizullah Khan (Manager, SMEDA-KP), informed the scribed that the purpose of the recent visit is to educate honey bee keepers and processors about the importance of laboratory-based testing and labelling of product so that to ensure fair prices for their products. He said that proper testing and certifications will pave the way for better prices and export markets of highly paying countries like USA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023