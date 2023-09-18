Inflation, power bills, fuel prices: JI Karachi chapter gives call for shutdown on 19th

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has given a call for citywide shutdown on September 19 (Tuesday) to protest against the inflation and inflated electricity bills.

While addressing a press conference here, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman appealed Karachiites for a complete protest in the megacity on September 19 by jamming all major arteries. Later in the day, the JI leader will also address to a sit-in protest at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Reduce the petroleum products prices or face the music, the JI leader told the caretaker government. He said his party workers would gather at 15 designated points on Tuesday evening to ensure traffic jam.

He lambasted the caretaker government and dubbed it a continuation of the legacy of the previous coalition government.

He said that the caretaker government has increased the PoL prices for the third time in just a single month. He added that raising the PoL and electricity prices at a time when the US dollar has been losing its value was quite illogical.

The rulers should have realised that the people are on the brink of their tolerance, he said, adding that the country has been run by mafias, and these mafias will be the first ones to escape if the country defaults. He said that masses will have to come forward for their due rights.

He said that the new chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has assumed the office and it would be his test if he takes his first suo moto notice on the PoL prices or not. He said that the party will also write a letter to the chief justice in this regard.

He demanded the Caretaker Prime Minister to curtail subsidies and luxuries offered to elite class. He also demanded him to use 1000 CC car if he is sincere to the masses and the same should be followed by the judges and generals. Similarly, he said, free petrol or electricity or compensation in this regard should be cut off immediately to all public sector officers and office holders.

He appealed the masses to come forward for a long struggle against injustice and oppression as it is the only way forward in the prevailing situation.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) decided to stage sit-ins outside four Governor Houses and in front of the power companies’ offices.