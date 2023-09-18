BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
FTSE 100 rises as China data boosts miners

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

LONDON: UK’s FTSE 100 ended the week with gains on Friday as miners jumped following better-than-expected data from China, while the prospects of global central banks nearing the end of their monetary tightening further boosted risk sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5%, logging its highest weekly gain since Jan. 6 and hovering around its six-week high.

Tracking the metal prices higher, precious metal miners advanced 3.5%, while industrial metal miners rose 1.4%.

Data showed China’s factory output and retail sales grew at a faster pace in August, reflecting signs of stabilising parts in the wobbly economy.

“We believe the Chinese economy could gradually bottom out in the rest of this year amid a series of recent monetary and fiscal stimulus,” Jinyue Dong, senior economist at BBVA Research said in a note.

