Cypher case: IK files bail plea in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday filed a bail petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) after a special court turned down his bail plea in cypher case.

The petition which was filed by a counsel for Imran Khan, ex-prime minister arrested after a court sentenced him to three years in jail for illegally selling state gifts, has been fixed for hearing on Monday before IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The special court — established under the Official Secrets Act and hearing the case registered against the PTI chief and his party’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi — had recently rejected the post-arrest bail applications of Khan and the senior politician, following the conclusion of arguments presented by PTI lawyers on Thursday.

Cipher case: special court rejects bail pleas of Imran and Qureshi

The court, on Wednesday, extended Khan and Qureshi’s judicial remand till September 26 in the cipher case.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) booked PTI chief and his party’s vice chairman under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly misplacing and misusing the classified document for vested political interests.

Subsequently, both leaders were arrested in connection with the investigation into the case and a special court was established under the Official Secrets Act to try the accused.

The same day, the special court approved PTI leader Asad Umar’s bail in the case related to US cipher after a prosecutor told the judge that his arrest was not required at this stage.

Judge Zulqarnain approved the PTI leader’s bail against the surety bond of Rs50,000 and also noted that Umar expressed willingness to join the cipher probe but the prosecution did not investigate him in the case.

“If Asad Umar’s arrest is required, the FIA will proceed according to law,” the judge ordered.

He also directed the FIA to inform the PTI leader in advance before arresting him in the case.

