Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was martyred by Indian troops and paramilitary personnel during a cordon and search operation in the Uri area of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in different areas of Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Rajouri, and Poonch districts.