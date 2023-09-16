BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
IK’s telephonic conversation with his sons abroad refused

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Attock jail authorities have refused to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to have a telephone conversation with his sons.

The Attock Jail superintendent submitted a reply to the contempt petition, stating that the jail rules do not allow connecting any prisoner via telephone. The special court judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the cipher case against Khan and others, ordered to allow Khan to talk to his sons.

According to the reply submitted before the court, there is no provision in Pakistan Prisons Rules 1978 that allows any prisoner to have telephonic conversations outside the country.

Furthermore, as per the letter dated December 6, 2022, prisoners involved in Secret Act, 1923, are not allowed PCO facilities.

On receipt of the order on August 31 of the special court in this office a report was also submitted in the court on September 1, it says.

Therefore, the undersigned has not violated the order of August 31 of the court.

The undersigned always complied with the order of the court and could not even think to disobey the orders of the court.

