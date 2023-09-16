BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
Sindh University wins TEDx license

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

HYDERABAD: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Sindh has won the global TEDx license to acquaint the students with the latest knowledge and international learning practices in their respective fields.

After winning the global TEDx license, the varsity’s IBA announced to hold a day-long gathering at the campus, which will serve as a platform where notable academics, industry experts, innovators, artists and inspired thinkers from diverse backgrounds will share their work experiences in order to cultivate and engage a community of curious minds with innovative ideas.

TEDx is a global organization devoted to spreading powerful ideas through influencing short and meaningful talk. Initially, the talks are focused on covering technology, entertainment and design but with rapid success and wide popularity the focus is shifted on to cover an array of topics in a broader spectrum. By organizing a TEDx event, Sindh University’s Institute of Business Administration aims to create a unique gathering in the academic community that will unleash new ideas, inspire and inform.

Director IBA Prof. Dr Imamuddin Khoso said it was a big honor for the IBA and the University to get itself connected with TEDx. The license, he said, carried manifold educational benefits. He said that TED expanded by giving out licenses to the Universities so that they could organize TED-like events commonly known as TEDx independently at a smaller scale. Dr Khoso further said that as part of its philosophy of inspiring new ideas and bringing together diverse communities, Sindh University’s IBA will hold its first ever TEDx event in October, this year. He said that prominent speakers will be invited to address the important social issues that were being faced by the people of South Asia including Pakistan. “The conference will revolve around the idea of reimagining the world and exploring some of the possibilities that lay beyond ordinary human experiences and limitations”, he said.

Dr. Farhan Zeb Khaskheli- the team leader of IBA that worked on the license project and got it done said that the purpose of TEDx events was to recognize strong ideas at national level for international exposure across the global community. “Twice a year, a group of interesting and impactful people gathers for the week-long TED experience. It's a winning formula of brilliant, curious minds and groundbreaking content in an immersive and focused environment”, he said and added that TED also regularly hosted other special events around the globe. He said that TEDx events were fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis, adding that the license will permit the University’s IBA to organize one TEDx event during the next 12 months.

Dr Khaskheli further said that the invited speakers shall be coming from multiple disciplines including Law and Social Justice, Art & Culture, Literature, Entertainment, Health, Education, Environment, Economics, Business and Commerce, Engineering and Technology. He said that the upcoming TEDx event was aimed at instilling a sense of wonder among students and people from different communities, which could in turn act as a driving force that would help inspire them towards their overall development.

It may be noted that under the dynamic leadership & guidance of SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and supervision of varsity’s IBA Director Prof. Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, the faculty member at the institute along with his team members Mantasha Sehto and Shafqat Palari, the 3rd year students of BBA help the Alma Mater win TEDx license.

