Zardari says PPP has strong faith in democracy

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari in his message on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy has said that the party has strong faith in democracy.

“The sacrifices made by the leadership and workers of the party in the struggle for democracy are unprecedented in the political history of the world,” said Zardari.

Zardari said that today is the era of youth and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a young politician. He knows best how to provide opportunities to the youth to advance and take a dignified place in society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023