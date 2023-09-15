Bilawal urges ECP to announce election date

Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday to announce date for the general elections 2023, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore following PPP Central Executive Committee’s (CEC) meeting, Bilawal reiterated that every political party should be given a level playing field ahead of the general elections.

“The political instability in the country can end with the announcement of the election date,” he added.

The PPP’s top body met in Lahore on Thursday to discuss political and economic matters of the country. They were due to hold a press conference on Friday to tell the media about the decision taken in the meeting.

The meeting was called at a time when the PPP and the PTI had expressed concerns over the management of the electoral watchdog.

Over the past few days, Bilawal’s party has demanded that the ECP renew the development schemes that it banned in the province.

While the PTI has claimed that there were attempts to bar its party from contesting the elections—a concern that was also shared by the ECP - the caretaker government has dispelled the suggestion of bias.

At the press conference, Bilawal said that there were attempts to resolve the matter of the election date politically after negotiation but some people of PTI decided to attack state buildings on May 9.

“The PPP can talk to those who are not directly involved in the events of May 9,” stated Bilawal. Violent protests broke out after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 from the premises of Islamabad High Court in a graft case. Protesters had vandalised state buildings and military installations.

“That event crossed the line and that should be made an example of politically or administratively as you want. Rest, as far as dialogue is concerned, the doors of PTI are opened for non-militant parties,” said Bilawal.

More to follow.