BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
BIPL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.11%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.43%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.08%)
PAEL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.58%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.46%)
PPL 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
SSGC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.93%)
TRG 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,587 Increased By 15.8 (0.34%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 98.3 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB policymakers push back on rate cut expectations

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2023 05:11pm

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA: The European Central Bank will keep interest rates high for an extended period and could even raise them again if needed, policymakers said on Friday, pushing back on some market bets that euro zone rates will start falling as soon as next spring.

The ECB raised its key interest rate to a record high of 4% on Thursday but, with the euro zone economy in the doldrums, signalled that its 10th straight hike was likely to be its last. That prompted traders to ramp up speculation on when it will begin lowering borrowing costs.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the prospect of a future rate cut had not even been mentioned by policymakers during their deliberations this week.

“We have not decided, discussed or even pronounced cuts,” Lagarde told a press conference on Friday. “We will be data-dependent and as I said, level and length of time will matter significantly.”

Lagarde said rates will be kept high for “long enough” to get inflation back to the ECB’s 2% target and there is no calendar attached to this process as decisions will be made meeting-by-meeting, depending on incoming data.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said market expectations are just bets, which could easily turn out to be wrong, as policymakers will focus on data.

“Markets can also be wrong; they are based on a series of hypotheses that sometimes do not come true, that we will start to lower rates in June ’24,” de Guindos told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope.

“It is a bet, it may be right and it may not be right,” De Guindos added.

Latvia’s central bank governor meanwhile dismissed the notion, popularised by market pundits, that Thursday’s move was a “dovish hike” and said policy could still be tightened again if needed.

“I’m comfortable with the current level of rates and I think we’re on track to reach 2% in the second half of 2025,” Martins Kazaks told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union financial policymakers in Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

“But if the data tells us that we need another hike, we’ll do it.”

Restrictive territory

The ECB said on Thursday it considers interest rates “have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration” would help bring inflation back to target.

Lithuanian policymaker Gediminas Simkus said he hoped the ECB was done raising rates.

“I want to hope this is the last dose of medicine – the (last) raise of 25 basis points.”

German finance minister Christian Lindner said the ECB’s decision to raise rates was “understandable” and that it was his government’s job to support the central bank by pursuing a “a moderately restrictive fiscal policy”.

Money markets are now pricing in a slight chance of a rate cut by the ECB as early as April and fully expect a 25-basis-point reduction by July.

“Markets have to take a position but (an April rate cut) is inconsistent with our macro scenario,” Kazaks said. “We’ve clearly said we’ll stay in restrictive territory for as long as necessary to get inflation to 2%.”

Before rates can be cut, the ECB will have to make a decision on hoovering up some of the cash it pumped into the banking system over a decade in which inflation was too low, through a number of bond-buying programmes.

“There is excess liquidity that has to be removed and we’ll have to discuss it,” Kazaks added said. “It has to happen before rates are cut.”

ECB European Central Bank

Comments

1000 characters

ECB policymakers push back on rate cut expectations

Supreme Court annuls amendments to NAB Ordinance

8th successive gain: rupee settles at 296.85 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bail

Main Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing reopens after nine-day closure

Bilawal urges ECP to announce election date

Pakistan’s flag carrier PIA struggling to pay bills

Meezan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Oil set for another weekly gain on tight supply and China optimism

Injured Naseem doubtful for Pakistan’s early World Cup matches

Read more stories