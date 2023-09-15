European stock markets extend rally at open

LONDON: European stock markets rallied further at the start of trading Friday, as investors expect central banks on both sides of the Atlantic to soon stop hiking interest rates.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.9 percent to 7,741.10 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 0.9 percent to 15,949.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 jumped 1.2 percent to 7,392.44.

Global stock markets were winning strong support thanks also to robust US and Chinese economic data.