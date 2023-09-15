BAFL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
BIPL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.1%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.74%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
FCCL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.21%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.43%)
GGL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.91%)
HUMNL 5.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
MLCF 29.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
OGDC 94.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PAEL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.71%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 87.85 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (4.76%)
PPL 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.93%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
UNITY 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 19.4 (0.43%)
BR30 16,242 Increased By 81.1 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,809 Increased By 158.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 16,120 Increased By 52.5 (0.33%)
European stock markets extend rally at open

AFP Published 15 Sep, 2023 03:40pm

LONDON: European stock markets rallied further at the start of trading Friday, as investors expect central banks on both sides of the Atlantic to soon stop hiking interest rates.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.9 percent to 7,741.10 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 0.9 percent to 15,949.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 jumped 1.2 percent to 7,392.44.

European stocks have strongest day in 6 months

Global stock markets were winning strong support thanks also to robust US and Chinese economic data.

